Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Clean Harbors also reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.89. The stock had a trading volume of 245,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,890. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.38.

Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

