Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay Sells 5,100 Shares

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $12,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CLSD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.23. 503,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,348. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 125,848 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

