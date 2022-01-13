Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. Clearway Energy accounts for 1.4% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWEN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,916 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,538,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,798 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 632,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after buying an additional 224,236 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 114.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 88,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $33.19. 327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 110.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.55. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 453.33%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

