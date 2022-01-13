Cloopen Group (RAAS) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Cloopen Group (NYSE: RAAS) is one of 391 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cloopen Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cloopen Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloopen Group -68.36% -66.20% -23.09% Cloopen Group Competitors -125.04% -141.45% -5.65%

This table compares Cloopen Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cloopen Group $117.65 million -$75.43 million -0.16 Cloopen Group Competitors $1.75 billion $335.04 million -32.58

Cloopen Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cloopen Group. Cloopen Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cloopen Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloopen Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cloopen Group Competitors 2530 12819 23707 644 2.57

Cloopen Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 764.00%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 36.45%. Given Cloopen Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cloopen Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Cloopen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cloopen Group competitors beat Cloopen Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including internet, telecommunications, financial services, education, industrial manufacturing, and energy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

