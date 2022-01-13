CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $19.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.48.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CNHI stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,090,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 176,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

