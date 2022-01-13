Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
CCB stock opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76. Coastal Financial has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Coastal Financial by 541.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 105,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 89,169 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 45,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 90.3% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
Coastal Financial Company Profile
Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
