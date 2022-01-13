Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

CCB stock opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76. Coastal Financial has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coastal Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Coastal Financial by 541.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 105,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 89,169 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 45,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 90.3% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.