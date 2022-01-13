Coastline Trust Co Acquires 580 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Western Digital by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,365 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,533,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,324,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,794,000 after purchasing an additional 497,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $413,642,000 after purchasing an additional 404,321 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

