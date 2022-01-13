Coastline Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 27,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 15,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 152,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.53.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

