Coldstack (CLS) Market Cap Achieves $2.15 Million

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00003318 BTC on major exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $2.15 million and $465,201.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00061216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00075601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.60 or 0.07648184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,839.27 or 0.99660259 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00067710 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars.

