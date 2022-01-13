Colliers Securities Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BIOLASE in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the medical technology company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11).

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 48.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

BIOL opened at $0.42 on Thursday. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

In related news, CEO John R. Beaver bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

