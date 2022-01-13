Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s 3rd Largest Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058,302 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,440 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 6.6% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $171,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 131,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 6.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 130,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 14.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 50,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Comcast by 120.6% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 486,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 266,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 534,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,968,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $234.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

