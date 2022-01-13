Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.57.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.