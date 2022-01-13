Commerce Bank Acquires 1,674 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Mosaic by 20.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 168.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Mosaic by 18.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 139,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOS opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.