Commerce Bank Acquires 948 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 30.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 511.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

NYSE:ESS opened at $349.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.10 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.38.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

