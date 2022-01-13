Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.61 and a 200 day moving average of $137.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,135. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

