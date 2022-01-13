Commerce Bank Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 216.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE PPL opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.