Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $464,407,000. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after purchasing an additional 56,675 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.68.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $658.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $623.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $627.24. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $517.37 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

