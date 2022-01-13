Commerce Bank Sells 155 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.38.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $338.51 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.71 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

