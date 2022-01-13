Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 941 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the period. 15.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.