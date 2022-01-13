Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,106 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 112,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOS opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

