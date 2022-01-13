Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,652 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMLP opened at $22.37 on Thursday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $792.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 69.97% and a return on equity of 54.87%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 139.04%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.16 per share, for a total transaction of $114,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 10,850 shares of company stock valued at $208,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

