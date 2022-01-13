Comparing Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group -37.13% -13.08% -9.42%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Better Therapeutics and LifeStance Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Better Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 256.39%. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 160.42%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than LifeStance Health Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Better Therapeutics and LifeStance Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 12.17 -$13.13 million N/A N/A

Better Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeStance Health Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats LifeStance Health Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics Inc. is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

