Comparing Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) & iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv 6.73% 1.02% 0.35% iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inotiv and iSpecimen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 2 0 3.00 iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inotiv currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.29%. iSpecimen has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 192.83%. Given iSpecimen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Inotiv.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inotiv and iSpecimen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $89.61 million 6.16 $10.90 million ($0.18) -192.60 iSpecimen $8.18 million 7.29 -$4.65 million N/A N/A

Inotiv has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.7% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inotiv beats iSpecimen on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

