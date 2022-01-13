Comparing Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Repro Med Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $75.23 million 18.26 -$47.37 million ($1.51) -26.07 Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 5.45 -$1.21 million ($0.10) -29.60

Repro Med Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silk Road Medical. Repro Med Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silk Road Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -54.99% -52.81% -30.40% Repro Med Systems -20.56% -6.93% -6.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.3% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Silk Road Medical and Repro Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 Repro Med Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.24%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.24%. Given Silk Road Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.