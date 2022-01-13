Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after buying an additional 272,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after buying an additional 253,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,305,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after buying an additional 96,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after buying an additional 326,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.