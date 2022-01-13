Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,626,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 133,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $42.64 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

