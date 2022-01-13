Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.62. 2,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $487.81 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

