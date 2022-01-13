Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
Shares of BBCP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.55. 2,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,895. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $483.84 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.12.
BBCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.
About Concrete Pumping
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
