Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of BBCP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.55. 2,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,895. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $483.84 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.12.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 71.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

