ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.87

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.87 and last traded at $81.21, with a volume of 36184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.03.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

