Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Update

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the December 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.0 days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.
About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.
