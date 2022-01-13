Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Update

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the December 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.0 days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV engages in design, development, construction, and marketing of real estate properties. It offers entry level and middle income housing solutions. The firm operates through the following divisions: Real Estate and Shopping Centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

