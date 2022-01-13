ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Sold by Formation8 GP LLC

Formation8 GP LLC lowered its stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,705,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,681,049 shares during the period. ContextLogic accounts for approximately 41.5% of Formation8 GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Formation8 GP LLC owned about 0.07% of ContextLogic worth $255,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,339,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.78.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 44,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $146,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $113,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,043,799 shares of company stock worth $4,478,790. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WISH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH).

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.