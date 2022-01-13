ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.51

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 26113063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of research firms have commented on WISH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen cut their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 73,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $369,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,043,799 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,790. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares during the period. Apoletto Ltd grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 8.9% during the second quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 443,249 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 201.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,551 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.