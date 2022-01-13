Contrasting Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) and EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL)

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) and EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Group 1 Automotive and EzFill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive 0 2 3 0 2.60 EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $236.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.76%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than EzFill.

Profitability

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and EzFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive 4.23% 33.92% 11.49% EzFill N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and EzFill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive $10.85 billion 0.31 $286.50 million $30.63 6.08 EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

EzFill Company Profile

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

