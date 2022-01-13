Contrasting LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) & Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE)

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Precision Optics alerts:

8.6% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of LivaNova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Precision Optics and LivaNova’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $10.68 million 3.53 -$100,000.00 ($0.05) -44.99 LivaNova $934.20 million 4.83 -$345.01 million ($8.31) -10.20

Precision Optics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivaNova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Precision Optics and LivaNova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A LivaNova 0 1 4 0 2.80

LivaNova has a consensus price target of $104.20, suggesting a potential upside of 22.98%. Given LivaNova’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Volatility and Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -6.65% -19.84% -10.82% LivaNova -39.33% 10.04% 4.86%

Summary

LivaNova beats Precision Optics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets Neuromodulation therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression (DTD), and obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.