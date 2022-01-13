Contrasting Live Current Media (LIVC) & The Competition

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS: LIVC) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Live Current Media to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Live Current Media alerts:

This table compares Live Current Media and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A $230,000.00 49.55 Live Current Media Competitors $2.95 billion $333.57 million 5.99

Live Current Media’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media. Live Current Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -2.73% -2.45% Live Current Media Competitors -18.89% -52.86% 2.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Live Current Media and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Current Media Competitors 1217 6113 11375 327 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.54%. Given Live Current Media’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Live Current Media has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Live Current Media has a beta of -1.59, meaning that its stock price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Current Media’s competitors have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Live Current Media competitors beat Live Current Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc. is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Live Current Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Current Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.