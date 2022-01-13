Contrasting Scienjoy (SJ) & Its Competitors

Scienjoy (NASDAQ: SJ) is one of 135 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Scienjoy to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Scienjoy alerts:

This table compares Scienjoy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $187.31 million $26.99 million 6.29 Scienjoy Competitors $973.97 million -$1.56 million 15.38

Scienjoy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Scienjoy. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 11.72% 39.23% 25.42% Scienjoy Competitors -38.13% -1,535.34% -9.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Scienjoy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A Scienjoy Competitors 681 3222 4979 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 42.65%. Given Scienjoy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scienjoy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Scienjoy has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy’s peers have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scienjoy peers beat Scienjoy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 904,568 paying users and 192,389 active broadcasters. It operates five platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming Chinese (MiFeng), and BeeLive International names. The company also offers technical development and advisory services. Scienjoy Holding Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.