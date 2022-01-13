Converge Technology Solutions’ (CTS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$12.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTS. Cormark upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.
Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 177.19. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.58 and a twelve month high of C$13.09.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
