Converge Technology Solutions’ (CTS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$12.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTS. Cormark upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 177.19. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.58 and a twelve month high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

