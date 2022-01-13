Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.06 and last traded at 1.16. 40,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.79.

Core One Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLABD)

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

