CorionX (CORX) One Day Volume Tops $44,282.00

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One CorionX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. CorionX has a market cap of $260,320.11 and $44,282.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CorionX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00058297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CorionX

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,184,049 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.