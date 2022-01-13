Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,499 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 660.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

