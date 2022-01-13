Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,040 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Corning by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,837,000 after purchasing an additional 112,877 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 179.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 16.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Corning by 16.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 431,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after buying an additional 60,486 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

