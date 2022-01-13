Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTVA. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $49.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Corteva by 217.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after buying an additional 1,703,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 40.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

