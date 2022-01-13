Cosmo Coin (COSM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17.00

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded up 34.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $208,025.41 and $17.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 55% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00058173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.