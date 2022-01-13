Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lowered by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.1% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $126,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.93.

NASDAQ COST traded down $5.27 on Thursday, reaching $520.53. The company had a trading volume of 33,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $539.67 and a 200-day moving average of $478.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

