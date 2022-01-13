Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.93.

Shares of COST opened at $525.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $233.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.28. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

