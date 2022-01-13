Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BASE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.