Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $134.00

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $134.00 and last traded at $147.66, with a volume of 2275686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.61.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.40.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $89,520.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,695 shares of company stock valued at $26,568,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

