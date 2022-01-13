Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 280,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 103,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 431,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,920,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

NEE stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.58. 130,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,387,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $167.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.