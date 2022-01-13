Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,230 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 7,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 73,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 267,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 147,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 435,801 shares of company stock valued at $50,435,077 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $127.41. 187,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,803,046. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.65. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

