Creative Planning Acquires 77,650 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Creative Planning grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,542,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,650 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 3.54% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $184,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,498,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,066,000 after purchasing an additional 252,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,685,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,201,000 after buying an additional 198,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,092,000 after buying an additional 1,844,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,340,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

